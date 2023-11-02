Getting Answers
DOTD estimates I-55 repairs could take up to two weeks


DOTD crews inspecting road and bridge conditions along I-55 on Wed., Oct. 25 where 168 cars crashed during dangerous superfog Monday morning.(LA DOTD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - Officials say repairs to I-55 could take about two weeks to complete.

The Department of Transportation Department says the top portion of a deck will be removed and then crews will replace the top layer.

Contractors will begin mobilizing next week.

Once repairs begin, officials expect northbound repairs could take up to two weeks to complete.

Crews are already working on repairs to the southbound lane.

The DOTD plans to temporarily close I-55 southbound for a six-hour period sometime this weekend.

Crews will reopen I-55 southbound to allow traffic through.

Southbound repairs are also expected to take two weeks.

The crash involving over 160 cars happened last week.

