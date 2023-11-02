Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
CPSO searching for missing 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Missing person
Missing person(WALB)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Kindley Thompson of Vivian, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Kindley Thompson, 79
Kindley Thompson, 79(CPSO)

Thompson has been missing since November 2021 and was last seen in the 800 block of NW Front Street. He suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Thompson is known to frequently walk around town.

Foul play is not suspected; however, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking any new information or leads in his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jeremy Edward at (318) 681-0774.

