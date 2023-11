KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - On Barron Road, Caddo Parish firefighters combat an RV fire.

On Nov. 2, in the early morning hours, Caddo Parish firefighters responded to an RV fire on the 800 block of Barron Road between Newson Road and Benchmark Road.

No one was injured during the fire.

RV fire on Barron Road. (ksla)

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.