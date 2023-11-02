CADA named crisis response service provider of northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) will be taking to the community to find out how people want future crises handled.

On Nov. 2, CADA speaks to KSLA’s Michael Barnes regarding the organization being selected as northwest Louisiana’s crisis response service provider and the upcoming panel.

CADA says the initiative will change the way the community approaches addiction and other mental health issues.

A discussion panel with CADA will be held at the YMCA, 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport. The panel will give the community a chance to express how they want CADA to handle future crises.

“We want to hear from stakeholders and service providers like you; your stories, your concerns, and your ideas,” says CADA.

Schedule:

8:15 a.m. - Breakfast is served

8:30 - 10 a.m. - Discussion followed by Q&A

The panel is open to the public, but RSVP is requested by visiting https://cfnla.org/events/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.