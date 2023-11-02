Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

CADA named crisis response service provider of northwest Louisiana

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) will be taking to the community to find out how people want future crises handled.
By Michael Barnes and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) will be taking to the community to find out how people want future crises handled.

On Nov. 2, CADA speaks to KSLA’s Michael Barnes regarding the organization being selected as northwest Louisiana’s crisis response service provider and the upcoming panel.

CADA says the initiative will change the way the community approaches addiction and other mental health issues.

A discussion panel with CADA will be held at the YMCA, 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport. The panel will give the community a chance to express how they want CADA to handle future crises.

“We want to hear from stakeholders and service providers like you; your stories, your concerns, and your ideas,” says CADA.

Schedule:

  • 8:15 a.m. - Breakfast is served
  • 8:30 - 10 a.m. - Discussion followed by Q&A

The panel is open to the public, but RSVP is requested by visiting https://cfnla.org/events/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Derailment in Rodessa, La.
Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy. 1 closed
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Mark Perez, DOB: 1/10/1986
Man wanted for alleged molestation of 2 kids under age 10

Latest News

CADA holds discussion panel for NWLA
CADA holds discussion panel with NWLA community
Green Oaks students celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop
Green Oaks students pay homage to hip hop artists at State Fair
when asked what impact Congressman Mike Johnson’s House speakership will have on Louisiana,...
INTERVIEW: KSLA’s Steven Maxwell speaks with Sen. Cassidy on Speaker Johnson, war in Israel
Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy 1 closed