Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Another freezing night before the warm up

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have almost made it through the coldest part of the work week. Tomorrow morning looks to be introducing the first freeze to more regions across the ArkLaTex with temperatures as low as 28 degrees to the northwest portions of the region. Temperatures after tomorrow morning will be increasing through the weekend.

Tomorrow’s high will be in the 60′s across the region and into the upper 60′s to the southeast in central Louisiana. Humidity remains a nonfactor due to the cooler conditions currently in place, but it does make a return by the beginning of next week.

Overnight temperatures as well as highs for the day will start to get higher and higher as we move through the rest of the week due to the high pressure system currently overhead of the ArkLaTex. No big weather maker is in our near future, so get ready to put those jackets away because more comfortable feeling weather is on the way.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
Kristian Darden, 18
Mother identifies teen who died after falling from truck on Clyde Fant Parkway
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles

Latest News

First frost possible for some tomorrow morning
CJ's Wednesday evening weather update
Freeze likely tonight
Chilly today and cold tonight; warming through the weekend
Freeze likely tonight
Austin's Wednesday afternoon weather update
Staying cool today
Sunny but staying well below average today