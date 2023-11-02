Another freezing night before the warm up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have almost made it through the coldest part of the work week. Tomorrow morning looks to be introducing the first freeze to more regions across the ArkLaTex with temperatures as low as 28 degrees to the northwest portions of the region. Temperatures after tomorrow morning will be increasing through the weekend.

Tomorrow’s high will be in the 60′s across the region and into the upper 60′s to the southeast in central Louisiana. Humidity remains a nonfactor due to the cooler conditions currently in place, but it does make a return by the beginning of next week.

Overnight temperatures as well as highs for the day will start to get higher and higher as we move through the rest of the week due to the high pressure system currently overhead of the ArkLaTex. No big weather maker is in our near future, so get ready to put those jackets away because more comfortable feeling weather is on the way.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.