Airman develops robotic dogs to safely detect hazards

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - For the men and women of the U.S. military, any future conflict will require innovative tools that could one day save our service members’ lives.

A Barksdale Air Force Base airman is on a mission to one day field a remarkable robotic dog across the Air Force to protect men and women in uniform.

“Now bark.” Robotic dogs bark in response to the command.

They are Atom and Chappie.

“It’s really interesting, and I hope you get to see it. But they actually take on their own personalities,” Master Sgt. Dominic Garcia said. “Even though we are the ones controlling them and they are robots, you kind of forget that they are robots and they seem more like companions. But no, I don’t have a favorite.”

Master Sgt. Dominic Garcia, emergency management flight chief with the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, smiles at his robot dog Atom while his teammates run tests Sept. 13 at Barksdale Air force Base. Garcia created the robots to replace chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear teams to safely detect hazards. (Airman Rhea Beil Airman Rhea Beil Airman Rhea Beil | U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rhea Beil)

Garcia, emergency management flight chief with the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron at Barksdale, was reflecting on his deployment to Syria in 2017. Struggling to adjust back to normal life, he replayed distinct moments over and over again in his head.

“I was replaying how to make those moments better, how to make them safer, because I understood that me myself, and the person I was with wouldn’t be the only ones that would encounter that, especially the way the climate and the environment is moving forward now.”

The concept of constructing a robotic dog is to improve the safety of the canine team’s mission, sparing them from possible exposure to potentially hazardous environments.

“When you have an idea, sometimes you just think that’s where it is going to stay,” Garcia said. “It is just an idea, you know, until you get the means or the support and sometimes the exposure and somebody helping you and saying ‘hey, we are going to take you from ideation to fruition’.”

After running into some obstacles, a networking opportunity presented itself.

“I met Ghost Robotics and I was like, ‘hey you don’t know me, I’m just some guy, uh, can you guys do this?’” Garcia said. “And they’re like, ‘well, we can’t do it yet, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t willing to.’

“And so through the AFWERX means, we were able to start building these guys out,” Garcia continued. “And what you see now wasn’t what it was six, seven, eight months ago. This is a pretty good evolution that we have had in such a short amount of time.”

In 2022, Garcia and his team applied for the Silver Award grant and was awarded $1.25 million for the project. He partnered with Ghost Robotics, who agreed to build the parts. Once the parts were given back to the team, they began assembling two robotic dogs.

“This is the first robotic platform in the Air Force that can do what these robots do,” Garcia said.

The dogs have been tested on functionality, including their capabilities to tackle CBRN incidents. CBRN is an acronym often referred to in times of conflict. It stands for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exposure. The dogs’ training took place at radioactive sites at the Defense Nuclear Weapons School at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.

“I would say that we are about 10 to 12 months out from it being ready to actually go out and safely and confidently employ,” Garcia estimated.

It would not have been possible without the support of the Air Force Global Strike Command headquarters right here in the ArkLaTex, he said.

“Global Strike probably has been one of the most supportive majcoms in the Air Force to help drive innovation forward. So now we are filling those operational gaps at the speed of relevancy.”

Airman First Class Daisy Slater, who also works in emergency management with the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, said being part of the team and seeing the dogs come together has been a remarkable experience.

“I would never even want to send a wingman specifically to something, It is just something that we have accepted like this is what we have to do, and this what we need to do,” she said.

“But this project is really exciting because it takes the human aspect out of possible errors that could happen, and it multiplies our capability, and it saves people,” Slater added. “And that is very impactful, especially since I am someone that would be going downrange in a scenario and I have someone to go home to.”

The dogs have been proven to function successfully in many different types of terrain and environments, including temperatures ranging from minus 45 degrees to more than 120 degrees.

“We can run them upstairs, downstairs, gravel, ice, snow. There’s not really any terrain that we can’t run it through,” Garcia said.

The dogs are controlled by a small handheld device, making it very user-friendly.

The robots soon will be able to be sent into combat and other dangerous situations instead of sending a real dog and airman. The robot dogs will be able to detect dangerous chemicals and relay the information downrange faster.

Reporter: “And so you are able to read that there is a threat?”

Airman: “Yes, yes.”

“Anybody that needed to respond, anybody that needed to work on aircraft, anyone that needed to do anything is put in harm’s way,” Slater said. “And these dogs take that out of the equation.”

The next step in the dogs’ development, Garcia said, is to get this technology in the hands of other career fields, such as explosive ordnance disposal and security forces.

