Trinity Bluff residents frustrated over lack of completion of solar micro grid

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Residents of a Shreveport neighborhood are voicing their frustrations after they experienced a power outage earlier this week.

Trinity Bluff is a community in North shreveport where SWEPCO is working on a solar micro grid. Once completed, the grid will be able to provide the community power if there is an outage.

However, for people who live in the neighborhood, delays in the grid’s completition have left them concerned.

“We bought into a neighborhood where these types of things should not be happening,” HOA President Rolanda Clark said. “And we do not think we’re better than any other subdivision in Shreveport.

“But we were told in the event that power in Shreveport went out, we would still have power. And that has yet to happen in two-plus years.”

KSLA News 12 spoke with SWEPCO officials about Trinity Bluff. They told us they have experienced supply chain issues trying to get the micro grid up and running but are working to get the grid completed.

We’ll have a response from SWEPCO tonight at 10.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.