Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Train derails near Rodessa, Louisiana

(Pixabay)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RODESSA, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment has occurred near the small Louisiana town of Rodessa.

On Nov. 1, around 6:05 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) responded to a train derailment in Rodessa, Louisiana. When deputies arrived they discovered a KCS train had derailed from the tracks north of the town.

CPSO reports that there were no injuries and no hazmat has not been necessary during the cleanup.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles
Jamie Davis
Man wanted for alleged sexual assault of child under 10
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana shooting; police identify suspect and the 3 who were killed

Latest News

How The Bridge encourages community at their resource center
How The Bridge encourages community at their resource center
Water out in parts of Bossier City
Officials reporting major water leak in Bossier City, many customers without water
First Amazon center in Shreveport
Amazon to build 2nd facility in Shreveport