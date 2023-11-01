Train derails near Rodessa, Louisiana

RODESSA, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment has occurred near the small Louisiana town of Rodessa.

On Nov. 1, around 6:05 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) responded to a train derailment in Rodessa, Louisiana. When deputies arrived they discovered a KCS train had derailed from the tracks north of the town.

CPSO reports that there were no injuries and no hazmat has not been necessary during the cleanup.

