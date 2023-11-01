The sunshine continues!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Halloween! Conditions will become even colder overnight tonight as Freeze Warnings have already been put in effect for counties/parishes south of I-30. Clouds will be pretty much nonexistent as well as humidity for the remainder of the work week.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will be a couple of degrees lower than today’s due to a cooler air mass moving into the NW portions of the ArkLaTex, which is why most of us will be under freezing temperatures by tomorrow morning. However, there will be lots and lots of sunshine and no dreary conditions associated with these cool feeling temperatures.

We are expecting a warmup throughout the rest of the week with temperatures reaching the 80′s by Monday and temperatures in the 70′s by the weekend. The next big weather maker is not in sight as of right now, but for now suffer the cold conditions and enjoy the more comfortable conditions coming this weekend!

