Sunny but staying well below average today

By Matt Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bundle up! It’s another cold start across the ArkLaTex with wake up temperatures near freezing for many of you. As we head through the day, we’ll see abundant sunshine but a northwest flow aloft will keep temperatures well below average as highs will only reach the mid 50s. Yet another hard freeze expected tonight with most locations tumbling into the upper 20s and a few spots near freezing.

A gradual warming trend will begin on Thursday as temperatures should rebound into the mid 60s and then by Friday, we’ll see highs nearing 70 along with plenty of sunshine. Overall some gorgeous fall weather to finish out the week!

The weekend is looking even warmer with mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s by Sunday with dry weather persisting.

By early next week, highs could return to the low 80s across parts of the ArkLaTex! It also looks like a very dry and quiet pattern with no widespread rainfall expected over the next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

