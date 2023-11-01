Getting Answers
Shreveport bridge lights up to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s, dementia

Nonprofit hosts 3rd annual educational conference
By Michael Barnes and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and a nonprofit organization is doing its part to raise awareness.

On Nov. 1, from dusk to midnight, the Bakowski Bridge in downtown Shreveport will be lit up for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Paulette Freeman, with The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center, talks about the bridge lighting and how they hope to raise awareness of the diseases.

The CDC reports that as many as 6.7 million Americans have lived with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2023. By 2050, healthcare experts are predicting that number will double. Here in northwest Louisiana, there are over 85,000 people within a 75-mile radius that is suffering from the disease.

Alongside Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, November is also Caregiver’s Awareness Month, honoring those who dedicate their time to caring for those in need.

On Nov. 3, the nonprofit will host its 3rd Annual Alzheimer’s Conference, from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., at First Methodist Church, 500 Common Street, Shreveport. The event is a good chance for caregivers to educate themselves and gain access to resources and tools.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Nancy Brown, CVT, as she speaks on “Step Into Their Shoes and Cross the Street: Connecting Heart to Heart with Older Adults”.

Multiple other professionals will also hold breakout sessions.

Breakout sessions:

  • Stacey Hand, MA, CVT- Choosing the Right Care Environment: Navigating the Different Levels of Care
  • Elizabeth Disbrow, PhD - The Latest Advancements in Alzheimer’s Treatment and Research
  • Lori Roy, MS, RD, LDN - The Connection Between Diet and Brain Health
  • Jeff Overdyke, MD, Retired Geriatric Psychiatrist - Addressing Depression in Elders.
  • Laura Gauthier, LPC, CDP - Empowering Yourself as a Caregiver

