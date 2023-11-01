Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Nike introduces shoe to help babies learn to walk

The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.
The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.(Nike)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nike has created a shoe that may help some parents teach their young children to walk.

The shoe company is debuting the Nike Swoosh 1, which it said will bring a “kids-first approach” design to the most innovative footwear possible.

Nike said research shows a person’s lifelong gait pattern tends to set in as early as five or six months after they learn to walk. Based on this, Nike said the Swoosh 1 can help promote a baby’s natural foot development and is the first Nike Kids shoe to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

The shoe’s Flyknit upper provides 360 degrees of support. The shoe can also bend in all directions, which Nike said helps provide children with the mobility they need to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot. The outsole of the shoe is also grippy for traction and durability to help prevent kids from falling.

The Nike Swoosh 1 will also be released in sizes 3C through 7C.

The shoes can be purchased on Nike’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana shooting; police identify suspect and the 3 who were killed
Coroner ID’s woman whose body was found under shed in west Shreveport
All-clear given at Donnie Bickham Middle School after reported bomb threat; teen arrested
Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska

Latest News

Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Prosecutors: Michigan Supreme Court decision closes door on criminal prosecutions in Flint water scandal