Man wanted for alleged molestation of 2 kids under age 10

Mark Perez, DOB: 1/10/1986
Mark Perez, DOB: 1/10/1986(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are actively searching for a man accused of molesting two young children.

The Shreveport Police Department says in early September, they launched an investigation after a child disclosed they’d been sexually assaulted by Mark Perez, 37. During an interview, the child reportedly gave more information about witnessing Perez sexually assault another young child as well.

Investigators were able to get an arrest warrant for Perez on two counts of molestation of a juvenile. No bond has been set at this time.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

