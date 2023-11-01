Getting Answers
La. Dept. of Revenue reopens Shreveport regional office for first time since 2012

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good news for taxpayers in Shreveport: the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) has reopened its Shreveport regional office.

LDR has now resumed full walk-in customer service for individuals and business owners who pay taxes in northwest Louisiana.

“The closure of our Shreveport office due to state budget cuts in 2012 deprived taxpayers in northwest Louisiana of a convenient option for in-person customer service,” Secretary of Revenue Kevin Richard said. “The reopening of the office provides the area with a vital resource for the resolution of a wide range of state tax matters.”

The office will be open for walk-in services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; no appointment is necessary. Services provided include:

  • Filing and paying business taxes
  • Submitting completed state individual income tax returns and making payments (staff cannot assist with the completion of tax returns)
  • Boat registrations
  • ATC/Video Poker/Lottery/Driver’s License/Wildlife & Fisheries tax clearances
  • Payment plans
  • Special event registrations
  • Resolving bank levies and wage garnishments

The regional office is located at 910 Pierremont Rd., Suite 312 in Shreveport. The office’s phone number is 855-307-3893.

