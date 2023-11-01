Getting Answers
Hundreds of trunk-or-treaters flock to Cargill Park for citywide Halloween celebration

By Tamer Knight
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Hundreds of trunk-or-treaters wearing a wide array of costumes gathered Tuesday for a safe, fun evening of spooky festivities.

The occasion was Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation’s (SPAR) annual citywide Halloween celebration in Cargill Park.

Participants were able to enjoy an overwhelming amount of candy plus free nachos, sno balls and games.

Among them was trunk-or-treater Kayden Daniels.

“It’s all due to Youtube and TikTok, so it inspired me to get this, an alien costume thats inflatable,” Kayden explained. “No one’s in the back. Hey news, how you doing?”

More then a dozen organizations came together to make the celebration happen.

SPAR said it expanded he trunk-or-treating to Cargill Sports Complex to accommodate more people. And from here, they only plan to get bigger and bigger each year.

Kids were able to trick-or-treat in a safe environment.

