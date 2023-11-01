Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Elton John sells Atlanta home in one of priciest condo deals in city’s history

Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history. (Source: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history.

The Wall Street Journal reports the roughly 13,500-square-foot residence sold for upward of $7.2 million just a few weeks after hitting the market – about 45% more than the nearly $5.2 million asking price.

John’s primary home is in England.

The “Rocket Man” singer used his Atlanta condo as his United States home base for decades.

He listed the condo for sale in September after recently finishing his farewell tour.

The listing agent wouldn’t say who bought it but said they are local and paid all cash.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles
Derailment in Rodessa, La.
Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy 1 closed

Latest News

Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy 1 closed
Water out in parts of Bossier City
How The Bridge encourages community at their resource center
How The Bridge encourages community at their resource center
Lucy Allard, 5, and her brother Zeke Allard, 8, plant crosses in honor of the victims of this...
Why was Maine shooter allowed to have guns? Questions swirl in wake of massacre
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court