Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Drivers get fireworks show on highway after truck crashes into trailer full of fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu fireworks display. (Source: Ryan Kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A collision on a Canadian highway outside of Vancouver resulted in an hour-long light show Thursday night after the crash caused a cargo of fireworks to ignite.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the crash happened when a semitruck collided with a parked pickup truck that was towing a trailer full of fireworks.

Multiple reports said the crash caused the fireworks to go off which resulted in flashes and explosions above the highway.

A portion of Highway 1 was closed for about an hour until the fireworks eventually stopped.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the hospital with the crash remaining under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family member of Shreveport man identifies him as pilot killed in plane crash in Nebraska
Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
Water restored in Bossier City; boil advisory issued
Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles
Derailment in Rodessa, La.
Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy. 1 closed

Latest News

Train derails near Rodessa; Hwy 1 closed
How The Bridge encourages community at their resource center
How The Bridge encourages community at their resource center
Water out in parts of Bossier City
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits to vote as Republicans try to elect Rep. Jim Jordan,...
Rep. George Santos is facing an effort by fellow New York Republicans to expel him from the House