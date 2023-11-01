Getting Answers
Chilly today and cold tonight; warming through the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday and happy November! It’s cold out there and will be for most of the day with highs likely only reaching the mid-50s. We’ll be sunny all day with a minor northerly breeze through the afternoon. Another Freeze Warning has been issued for the southern half of the ArkLaTex for tonight thanks to expected temperatures dropping to freezing or below freezing.

A gradual warming trend will begin on Thursday as temperatures should rebound into the mid-60s and then by Friday, we’ll see highs nearing 70 along with plenty of sunshine. Overall some gorgeous fall weather to finish out the week!

The weekend is looking even warmer with mid-70s Saturday and upper 70s by Sunday with dry weather persisting. By early next week, highs could return to the low 80s across parts of the ArkLaTex! It also looks like a very dry and quiet pattern with no widespread rainfall expected over the next week.

