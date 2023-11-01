Getting Answers
Coucilman says Bossier City has major leak, many customers without water

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many Bossier City residents are reporting no water after a major water leak.

On Nov. 1, KSLA’s studio received multiple calls regarding water outages in Bossier City.

According to Bossier City Councilman Chris Smith, around 1:30 a.m. public utility workers noticed a significant drop in water pressure around the city. Utility workers searched for a leak and were able to locate it due to technology. The 42-inch leak was discovered in a waterline between Airline Road and Benton Road near Shed Road.

The hardest hit area reportedly is the northeast section of the city, including, Carriage Oaks, Swan Lake, Stonebridge, Tiburon, Hickory Ridge, and Stockwell.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

