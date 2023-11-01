Getting Answers
Amazon having 2 facilities in Shreveport could speed up delivery times in area

“That is the hope. Obviously, where they build these, a lot of those communities get same-day delivery”
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With two Amazon facilities set to come to Shreveport, officials say ArkLaTex shoppers soon will be getting their packages quicker.

“The fulfillment facility is the one everybody has heard about in the past, where the bulk shipments come in,” said Justyn Dixon, president of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “What we just announced is the last-mile facility. That’s where people locally are going to get their shoes or their toothbrushes or whatever they order from Amazon.”

The partnership is one of the groups that worked to bring Amazon to the area. Dixon said these new facilities could increase the speed at which residents get their orders.

“That is the hope. Obviously, where they build these, a lot of those communities get same-day delivery. That’s what we hope to grow to and that’s what Amazon hopes to grow to. They have it here, so they can get faster delivery of our packages.”

Amazon promises to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area, with some positions paying up to $28 an hour. Dixon said he believes Shreveport has the workforce to staff both facilities.

“One hundred percent. They’ll be starting up in 2024 with the Fulfillment Center and they will start doing their job fairs, and you’ll see.”

The NLEP says one in every five Americans lives within 500 miles of Shreveport.

“It’s absolutely something Amazon looked at and it’s what we market every day,” said Dixon. “If you want to make something, this is a great place to make it. Not only can you have a great workforce, but you can get to those customers really quickly.”

Dixon also said he expects Amazon to break ground pretty quickly on the second facility. However, there’s no date set as of yet.

So far, there’s no specific date on when the fulfillment center may officially open.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

