3 ways to reduce your financial risk and avoid common retirement pitfalls

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Planning for retirement is an important part of life, but there are many pitfalls people can encounter along the way.

On Wednesday (Nov. 1), KSLA was joined live by Dave Evans, of Evans Financial Group, to talk about some of those common retirement pitfalls people should avoid.

He talked about managing retirement accounts, ways to improve personal financial security, as well as three other key points of portfolio planning:

  • Plan for longevity
  • Prepare for market changes
  • Focus on sequence of returns

