3 ways to reduce your financial risk and avoid common retirement pitfalls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Planning for retirement is an important part of life, but there are many pitfalls people can encounter along the way.

On Wednesday (Nov. 1), KSLA was joined live by Dave Evans, of Evans Financial Group, to talk about some of those common retirement pitfalls people should avoid.

He talked about managing retirement accounts, ways to improve personal financial security, as well as three other key points of portfolio planning:

Plan for longevity

Prepare for market changes

Focus on sequence of returns

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE HELP MAKING ENDS MEET:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.