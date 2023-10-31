Getting Answers
A very sunny Halloween

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Halloween! A very un-spooky forecast for the ArkLaTex, until we get into the late night hours at least. Sunny skies all day and temperatures staying chilly with highs in the upper-50s and very low-60s. That’s it, that’s the forecast. For trick-or-treating tonight we will see the 50s through 7 PM and the 40s as we head into midnight, but we’ll be cooling quickly after that sun sets.

It turns even colder tonight with a widespread freeze expected for the entire ArkLaTex! Overnight temperatures will plunge into the upper 20s and low 30s regionwide. Make sure and cover up the plants or bring them inside if possible! Most of the region I-30 and south is under a Freeze Warning thanks to these expected conditions.

Wednesday is looking sunny but still cool with highs in the mid 50s and it will be cold again Wednesday night with temperatures again falling below freezing. The rest of the week will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine expected each day along with a gradual warming trend. Highs will warm from near 60 on Thursday to near 70 by Friday. The weekend is looking even warmer with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s.

