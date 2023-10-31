Very cold night ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We received some beneficial rainfall across the region, but this cold front has more in store by tomorrow morning. The rain showers are over and out the way, but we are expecting a first freeze for our northern counties tomorrow with temperatures as low as 28 degrees!

By tomorrow morning, clouds will be completely out of the region leaving us with a lot of sunshine and low humidity for the rest of the work week. Temperatures look to climb to the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for highs tomorrow. However, overnight conditions for tonight and tomorrow night have us under Freeze Warnings and Watches around the ArkLaTex.

The rest of the week trends warmer and warmer leading up to the weekend where we will experience temperatures back into the 70′s and feeling more like fall and less like winter in the Northeastern U.S. For now, we have to deal with the freezing temperatures and big coats for the next few days until we see the warmup.

