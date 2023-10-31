Getting Answers
These tips will help you enjoy a safe Halloween

“Tell your children, even your teens, do not go in a stranger’s house”
By Tamer Knight
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “On a scale of 1-10, my excitement would be an 11,” one child said.

Children and families throughout the ArkLaTex are gearing up for Halloween 2023.

“What’s your favorite part?

“The trick-or-treating.”

Ahead of the festivities, Shreveport police have a few tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

“We encourage parents to stay with those younger children and escort them through their trick-or-treating adventures out here in the community,” police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

“The next thing we need to encourage people to do is wear clothing that makes you visible.”

SPD also urges everyone to be cautious of candy that appears to have been opened or tampered with.

“People can actually form drugs into products that look like candy products,” Willhite warned. “If it doesn’t come out of an untampered-with package, do not eat it. Discard it, throw it away.”

Police also want to remind children they should not go inside anyone’s home.

And parents should be aware of all registered sex offenders in the area. “Always encourage everyone to go to the Caddo Parish Sheriff Department and know where your registered sex offenders are.

“Now we all know just because they’re not on the registry, there still could be dangerous people out there in the community,” Willhite continued. “Never go in anyone’s house. Tell your children, even your teens, do not go in a stranger’s house. You’re there to trick-or-treat. If they try to lure you in the house or anything like that, absolutely not. “

Shreveport police will be visible and available as you go house to house trick-or-treating Tuesday.

Be safe and happy Halloween!

