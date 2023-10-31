Sunny but staying cool for this Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Halloween! Bundle up as you head off to work and school this morning because temperatures are starting off near freezing along and north of I-30 and in the mid to upper 30s elsewhere. As we head into the afternoon, the forecast isn’t looking very spooky with plenty of sunshine expected and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A northwest breeze at 10-20 mph will make it feel cooler at times. Looking good for trick-or-treating with temperatures cooling from the mid 50s to the upper 40s by 8PM along with a clear sky.

It turns even colder tonight with a widespread freeze expected for the entire ArkLaTex! Overnight temperatures will plunge into the upper 20s and low 30s regionwide. Make sure and cover up the plants or bring them inside if possible!

Wednesday is looking sunny but still cool with highs in the mid 50s and it will be cold again Wednesday night with temperatures again falling below freezing.

The rest of the week will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine expected each day along with a gradual warming trend. Highs will warm from near 60 on Thursday to near 70 by Friday.

The weekend is looking even warmer with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s.

Happy Halloween!

-Matt Jones

