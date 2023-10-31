Nov. 7, 2000, was the last date no one was killed on a Texas roadway

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — End highway deaths.

That’s the goal of law enforcement in Texas, especially in Texarkana.

Officers want to remind you to be safe on the road.

“If you drive at the speed that is safe for the roadway, then the chances are you will make it to the destination you are going to,” said Darren Jones, a traffic officer with the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. Over the years, he has worked numerous deadly traffic crashes due to speeding and inattentive drivers.

“It affects you mentally if you have kids and you see a dead child from a crash,” Jones said. “It weighs on you, and that is something you have to carry with you.”

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) leaders and Texarkana, Texas, police have sent out an appeal to drivers to wear their seatbelts and slow down as we approach a grim anniversary. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last date no one was killed.

“And we hope to end that streak this year and have no Texans die on our roads,” said Rebecca Wells, district engineer for TxDOT’s Atlanta district.

Nearly half of those who died on Texas roadways in her district were not wearing seatbelts, she said. They hope the #EndTheStreak campaign will change that trend.

“We want everybody to go home safe at the end of every day and to drive safe on our roads,” Wells said.

“Most important, we want you to drive like you care about the people on the roads next to you. Tink about it’s your parents or your children driving next to you and you want them to be safe as well.”

