NLTCC & SPD launch partnership involving auto tech students working on police units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC) is partnering with the Shreveport Police Department on a program to have auto tech students at the college work on police vehicles.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the groups signed an agreement to launch the program on the Shreveport campus.

The Shreveport Fire Department is also joining in on the partnership.

During the last six months of their program, students will work hands-on with experienced auto technicians and mentors before entering the workforce. Mayor Tom Arceneaux, SPD Chief Wayne Smith, and SFD Chief Clarence Reese all participated in Tuesday’s agreement signing. Students at NLTCC say they’re excited about the opportunity.

“It’s going to help me prolong my life. Good benefits, good people, they look out for one another. It’s going to be nice cars to work on,” said Toby Conly, an auto tech student at NLTCC.

“This is exactly a great opportunity for me to be able to join the program and I’m looking forward to be able to learn new things. It’s going to be a great experience. I’m actually really excited to be able to join them,” said Kevin Barrera, another student.

City officials say retention is vital to the City of Shreveport. These types of opportunities will keep more people in the area, they say.

