New state office building will be a boon for downtown Shreveport, observers say

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards among those attending the groundbreaking
By Donna Keeya and Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — While construction of the new state office building will connect Northwest Louisiana to Baton Rouge, what it would mean for downtown Shreveport was the topic of discussion at Monday’s groundbreaking.

“I am excited about what this celebration means for Shreveport, for downtown Shreveport, a recommitment of the state of Louisiana to this city, to this region,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Once the building at 500 Fannin St. is complete, hundreds of state employees will move to the downtown location.

“About 400 people will be moving downtown,” said Liz Swaine, of the Downtown Development Authority. “This will be a brand-new, state-of-the-art building. It’s going to really create a big change in downtown Shreveport, one for the better.”

And this, she added, will benefit businesses.

“It also means we have 400 more people downtown. This is foot traffic going to the restaurants, going to the shops, you know, hopefully buying things having a great time, maybe wanting to live downtown,” Swaine said.

The $75 million project has been in the works for years. The state bought the former Joe D. Waggonner Federal Building in September 2022. It’s an eight-story building with an adjacent parking garage. Officials have said they will be able to use the building’s current structure in the construction of the new office.

Architect Christopher Coe, of Coe Architecture International, spoke about the benefits of constructing the state office building on a pre-existing property.

“This is taking an existing building and repurposing it, which is completely the right thing to do, and exactly in the right location,” he said. “This will be the greatest thing for downtown Shreveport.”

Coe described himself as a hometown boy, saying some of his greatest memories are in downtown Shreveport.

“And we haven’t come far enough in downtown Shreveport,” he added. “We have the most beautiful downtown and we need to do more to make it bolder and more active, and this building is going to do that.”

