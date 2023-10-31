Man wanted for alleged sexual assault of child under 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY SHREVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit have issued warrants accusing a 42-year-old man of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10.

On October 4, 2023, Shreveport Police received reports that a young girl disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by an adult male. Detectives with the SCU launched an investigation. During that investigation, they were able to develop enough evidence to procure a warrant charging Jamie Davis (08/03/81), with one count of Molestation of a Juvenile. No Bond was set.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Davis’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police Immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can do so through Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com, through their app P3Tips, or by telephone at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers pays cash for the arrest of individuals wanted for crimes.

