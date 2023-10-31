Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man wanted for alleged sexual assault of child under 10

Jamie Davis
Jamie Davis(Shreveport Police Department)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY SHREVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit have issued warrants accusing a 42-year-old man of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10.

On October 4, 2023, Shreveport Police received reports that a young girl disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by an adult male. Detectives with the SCU launched an investigation. During that investigation, they were able to develop enough evidence to procure a warrant charging Jamie Davis (08/03/81), with one count of Molestation of a Juvenile. No Bond was set.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Davis’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police Immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can do so through Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com, through their app P3Tips, or by telephone at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers pays cash for the arrest of individuals wanted for crimes.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana shooting; police identify suspect and the 3 who were killed
Coroner ID’s woman whose body was found under shed in west Shreveport
All-clear given at Donnie Bickham Middle School after reported bomb threat; teen arrested
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built

Latest News

Garrett Simmons
Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles
Louisiana governor attends groundbreaking for new state office building in downtown Shreveport
Gov. Edwards breaks ground on new state office building in Shreveport
Authorities advise you to wear light-colored clothing. But if you are wearing a dark-colored...
These tips will help you enjoy a safe Halloween
Tips for enjoying a sweet but safe Halloween