Man wanted for alleged molestation of juveniles

Garrett Simmons
Garrett Simmons(Shreveport Police Department)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY SHEVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit have issued a warrant for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen and another individual who is now an adult over several years.

On July 22, 2023, investigators launched their investigation after two individuals came forward and disclosed that Garrett Simmons (4-8-1980) had sexually assaulted them over a period of several years. Detectives were able to able to collect enough evidence to procure warrants for Simmons charging him with one (1) count of Second-Degree Rape and one (1) count of Molestation of a juvenile. There was no bond set.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Simmon’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to submit information anonymously are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers. You can do so by downloading their app, P3Tips or via telephone at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers pays cash for tips that lead to the arrest of those responsible for crimes.

