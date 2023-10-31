FUREVER FRIENDS: Ryan the 4-month-old kitten

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA features an animal up who needs a fur-ever home.

This week, KSLA was joined by Susan Stanford, the superintendent of Bossier City Animal Control. She showed off Ryan, a 4-month-old grey tabby kitten who is available for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting should call 318-741-8499, or visit the shelter, located at 3217 Old Shed Rd. in Bossier City.

