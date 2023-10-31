Getting Answers
Deadly plane crash in Nebraska involving plane registered to Shreveport business being investigated

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook shortly before noon on Monday.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
McCOOK, Neb. (KSLA) - A deadly plane crash that happened in Nebraska involving a plane registered to a Shreveport business is being investigated.

The crash happened Monday, Oct. 30 in McCook, according to KSLA sister station, KNOP. One person was killed in the crash, and another was taken to a hospital. The plane, a Piper PA-46-350P, is registered to Procoff, llc. of Shreveport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

KNOP reports the crash happened southwest of the McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, Procoff, llc. is registered at 565 Oneonta St. in Shreveport. The business is registered to Mark Gilliam and Clifton Coffman. At this time, it’s unclear if they are the two people who were on the plane at the time of the crash.

