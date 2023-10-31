Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Community, businesses join forces for Providence House Trunk or Treat

Community, businesses join forces for Providence House Trunk or Treat
Community, businesses join forces for Providence House Trunk or Treat
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kids with the Providence House are getting ready for a Halloween to remember this year!

For lots of kids, getting a costume and trick or treating is standard, but some don’t have the means to celebrate.

After collecting costumes from the community, getting a large candy donation from SWEPCO, and having LSUS students volunteer, Providence House’s Trunk or Treat is ready to go.

Michael Barnes spoke with event organizers about how the event came together.

WATCH THE INTERVIEWS>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana shooting; police identify suspect and the 3 who were killed
Coroner ID’s woman whose body was found under shed in west Shreveport
All-clear given at Donnie Bickham Middle School after reported bomb threat; teen arrested
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built

Latest News

Community, businesses join forces for Providence House Trunk or Treat
Community, businesses join forces for Providence House Trunk or Treat
SWEPCO, LSUS & community members make Trunk or Treat possible
Volunteers for Youth Justice needs people to serve as court-appointed special advocates
Airheart members Dan Garner, Amelia Blake Garner and Paula O’Neal perform Oct. 30, 2023, in the...
Harmonic Convergence to turn the clock back to the 1970s on Thursday at Caddo Common Park