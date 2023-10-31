Community, businesses join forces for Providence House Trunk or Treat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kids with the Providence House are getting ready for a Halloween to remember this year!

For lots of kids, getting a costume and trick or treating is standard, but some don’t have the means to celebrate.

After collecting costumes from the community, getting a large candy donation from SWEPCO, and having LSUS students volunteer, Providence House’s Trunk or Treat is ready to go.

Michael Barnes spoke with event organizers about how the event came together.

WATCH THE INTERVIEWS>>>

