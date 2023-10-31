4 NWLA healthcare professionals honored at statewide LNHA awards ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - A number of people in northwest Louisiana are being recognized by the Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA) for providing high quality healthcare services to residents.

Each year, LNHA holds an awards ceremony in New Orleans to recognize and honor selfless people who “set the standard for quality long-term care in our state.”

“The recipients of this year’s awards were selected because of their unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality person-centered care while treating each resident like family,” said Mark Berger, executive director of LNHA. “Their dedication to enhancing each resident’s quality of life in a compassionate manner is inspiring.”

“Our staff and volunteers are the backbone of our profession, providing direct care and support to the residents they are privileged to serve,” said Teddy Price, board president of LNHA. “We celebrate our award recipients’ commitment and steadfast dedication to constantly improving quality care while meeting the ever-changing needs of our residents and their loved ones.”

2023 AWARD RECIPIENTS

Administrator of the Year: Jennifer Peters, Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Shreveport

Jennifer Peters of Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Shreveport, Administrator of the Year (Louisiana Nursing Home Association)

Director of Nursing of the Year: Mary Arabie, Kaplan Healthcare Center in Kaplan

Two Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) of the Year:

Katherine Johnson, Landmark of Acadiana in St. Martinville

Patricia Adams, Vivian Healthcare Center in Vivian

Patricia Adams of Vivian Healthcare Center in Vivian, LPN of the Year (Louisiana Nursing Home Association)

Medical Director of the Year: Dr. Hong Liu, The Summit in Alexandria

Social Service Director of the Year: Jennifer Deshields, Bayou Chateau Nursing Center in Simmesport

Resident Activity Director of the Year: John Marshall, Greenbriar Community Care Center in Slidell

Food Service Supervisor of the Year: Barbara Lawrence, River Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lafayette

Volunteer of the Year: Jim Lenox, Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Shreveport (not pictured)

CNA of the Year by Region:

Region 1: Nathanial Ward, Thibodaux Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Thibodaux

Region 2: JoAnn Daniels, Harvest Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Denham Springs

Region 4: Peggy Wilson, Rayville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rayville

Region 5: Shirley Maple, Vivian Healthcare Center in Vivian

Shirley Maple of Vivian Healthcare Center in Vivian, Region 5 CNA of the Year (Louisiana Nursing Home Association)

Region 6: Bernadette Francis, Landmark of Lake Charles in Lake Charles

Region 7: Pearl Jones, Naomi Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Alexandria

Pioneer Award: David Guillot The Pioneer Award is awarded to a hardworking, passionate individual with a pioneering spirit who paved the way for others in the long-term care profession.

