Volunteers for Youth Justice needs people to serve as court-appointed special advocates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Every year, more than a half million abused and neglected children are in need of safe, permanent, nurturing homes. In the Shreveport/Bossier City area, there are 283 children in the foster care sytstem.

Court-appointed special advocates (CASA) are appointed for children to assist them with making a life-changing difference in those who are most vulnerable.

CASA recruiter Tyler Spears, of Volunteers for Youth Justice (VYJ), joined KSLA News 12 in the KSLA Cafe on Monday (Oct. 30) to talk about what a CASA does and how there is a need for workers right now.

We discussed:

the VYJ CASA program, how it works and what the commitment looks like,

some of the benefits of volunteering for CASA,

where the biggest need for CASA workers is right now,

the challenges of being a CASA volunteer, and,

how one can get more information about CASA and becoming an advocate.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

