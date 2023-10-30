Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Volunteers for Youth Justice needs people to serve as court-appointed special advocates

(Unsplash)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Every year, more than a half million abused and neglected children are in need of safe, permanent, nurturing homes. In the Shreveport/Bossier City area, there are 283 children in the foster care sytstem.

Court-appointed special advocates (CASA) are appointed for children to assist them with making a life-changing difference in those who are most vulnerable.

CASA recruiter Tyler Spears, of Volunteers for Youth Justice (VYJ), joined KSLA News 12 in the KSLA Cafe on Monday (Oct. 30) to talk about what a CASA does and how there is a need for workers right now.

We discussed:

  • the VYJ CASA program, how it works and what the commitment looks like,
  • some of the benefits of volunteering for CASA,
  • where the biggest need for CASA workers is right now,
  • the challenges of being a CASA volunteer, and,
  • how one can get more information about CASA and becoming an advocate.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s woman whose body was found under shed in west Shreveport
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana shooting; police identify a suspect
Man fighting for his life after falling from moving vehicle
Two people shot at a Shreveport Family Dollar
2 shot in Family Dollar parking lot
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana

Latest News

Marshall boutique putting on style show
Marshall boutique putting on style show
NSU quarterback questions cancellation of season after death of student athlete
NSU quarterback questions cancellation of season after death of student athlete
Airheart members Dan Garner, Amelia Blake Garner and Paula O’Neal perform Oct. 30, 2023, in the...
Harmonic Convergence to turn the clock back to the 1970s on Thursday at Caddo Common Park
Volunteers for Youth Justice needs people to serve as court-appointed special advocates
Volunteers for Youth Justice needs people to serve as court-appointed special advocates