Shreveport native Jack Smith has memorable first year in World Long Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “The thing I have that a lot of these guys don’t have is experience, " says Jack Smith. “To show that it didn’t take me 50 starts to do well. It shows that was able to get it done, under the gun.”

What a year it’s been for Loyola College Prep graduate, Jack Smith. The Shreveport native is new to the sport of World Long Drive. Regardless, one of the highlights from this season is upsetting the No. 2 ranked player in the sport.

“It really kind of felt like your birthday, " says Smith. “That was there. Now it’s gone. Wait until next year. So, I had my mind set and locked on the next tournament, preparing for that while competing. I like to keep my head down and follow my next tournament.”

Smith, who intended on being in medical school at this time, was playing for World Long Drive championships.

“During that secondary attempt to apply, I ended up getting this opportunity to do World Long Drive. With what I knew I could do as far as hitting a golf ball, probably would’ve regretted it down the road. It’s probably the first time I decided to break the path of what I was expected to do and decided to try something that was like, ‘You know, this is something that I want to do, give it a shot.’ So, it was a big jump for me.”

In October, Smith fell short in the league’s title bout in Atlanta. But, the former Flyer is taking flight next season.

“I don’t feel any different, " says Smith. “I don’t think of myself any different. People might think of me differently because I’ve won. I’m just going to take it one day at a time.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.