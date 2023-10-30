Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Officials seeking to identify man found in St. Tammany woods in 1984

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner seeks help in identifying human remains found over four decades...
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner seeks help in identifying human remains found over four decades ago.(STPCO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains discovered over 40 years ago.

On Oct. 11, 1984, officials say hunters stumbled upon a partial human skeleton near the banks of the West Pearl River, close to I-59.

Forensic analysis determined the remains to be male between the ages of 18 and 40 at the time of his death.

The LSU Faces Lab found characteristics suggesting the man had a mixed-race background, both Caucasian and African American.

A computer-assisted artist reconstructed the man’s facial features and released an image on Oct. 30, 2023.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner seeks help in identifying human remains found over four decades...
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner seeks help in identifying human remains found over four decades ago.(Mykal Vincent | STPCO)

The coroner’s office is hoping the image will jog memories and lead to his positive identification.

Anyone with information that may be useful is asked to contact Investigator Chris Knoblauch at 985-781-1150.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s woman whose body was found under shed in west Shreveport
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana, Texas, shooting; police identify a suspect
Man fighting for his life after falling from moving vehicle
Two people shot at a Shreveport Family Dollar
2 shot in Family Dollar parking lot
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana

Latest News

All-clear given at Donnie Bickham Middle School after reported bomb threat
NSU quarterback questions cancellation of season after death of student athlete
NSU quarterback questions cancellation of season after death of student athlete
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana, Texas, shooting; police identify a suspect
Coroner ID’s woman whose body was found under shed in west Shreveport