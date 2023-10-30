Getting Answers
NSU quarterback questions cancellation of season after death of student athlete
By Domonique Benn
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - In a highly viewed post on X, NSU quarterback Tyler Vander Waal is questioning the university’s decision to cancel the remainder of the season.

NSU announced they were ending football season early after the shooting death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell Jr. Head Coach Brad Laird also resigned from the position.

In the post, Vander Waal begins, “After biting my tongue, it’s time to speak out about this whole thing. My 2 cents”

The quarterback says the university failed the team and didn’t consider the athletes when they made this decision. NSU Athletics provided the following statement to KSLA’s sister station, KALB:

“We understand and respect the feelings of our players. They are fierce competitors and no doubt some wanted to get back on the field of play. At the end of the day we had to take the health and welfare of players and coaches into consideration when making this difficult decision. While not easy, we are confident we made the right call.”

Some of the players say they will petition the NCAA to give them another year of eligibility.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW WITH VANDER WAAL>>

