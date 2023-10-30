Harmonic Convergence to turn the clock back to the 1970s on Thursday at Caddo Common Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Listen up if bell bottoms, hippie vibes and the funky music of the 1970s is what gets you moving.
Shreveport Regional Arts Council is presenting a nostalgic throwback to a decade that was very groovy.
Harmonic Convergence will be staged from 6-8 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 2) at Caddo Common Park, 869 Texas Ave. in Shreveport.
Among performers will be the band Airheart, whose members — musicians Dan Garner, Amelia Blake Garner and Paula O’Neal — joined KSLA News 12 in our studios Monday (Oct. 30) to discuss the free event and to perform some of their songs.
We asked the Garners and O’Neal:
- What made the 1970s so great?
- What cover songs do you perform from that era?
- Outside of music, will there will be plenty more like food trucks, an art market and dancers to enjoy Thursday?
Again, if you want to take advantage of this free event, head to Caddo Common Park on Thursday. It begins at 6 p.m.
