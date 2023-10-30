Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Harmonic Convergence to turn the clock back to the 1970s on Thursday at Caddo Common Park

Airheart members Dan Garner, Amelia Blake Garner and Paula O’Neal perform Oct. 30, 2023, in the...
Airheart members Dan Garner, Amelia Blake Garner and Paula O’Neal perform Oct. 30, 2023, in the KSLA Cafe as a preview to Harmonic Convergence, a free flashback to the 1970s to be held Nov. 2, 2023, at Caddo Common Park in Shreveport.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Listen up if bell bottoms, hippie vibes and the funky music of the 1970s is what gets you moving.

Shreveport Regional Arts Council is presenting a nostalgic throwback to a decade that was very groovy.

Harmonic Convergence will be staged from 6-8 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 2) at Caddo Common Park, 869 Texas Ave. in Shreveport.

Among performers will be the band Airheart, whose members — musicians Dan Garner, Amelia Blake Garner and Paula O’Neal — joined KSLA News 12 in our studios Monday (Oct. 30) to discuss the free event and to perform some of their songs.

We asked the Garners and O’Neal:

  • What made the 1970s so great?
  • What cover songs do you perform from that era?
  • Outside of music, will there will be plenty more like food trucks, an art market and dancers to enjoy Thursday?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Again, if you want to take advantage of this free event, head to Caddo Common Park on Thursday. It begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s woman whose body was found under shed in west Shreveport
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana shooting; police identify a suspect
Man fighting for his life after falling from moving vehicle
Two people shot at a Shreveport Family Dollar
2 shot in Family Dollar parking lot
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana

Latest News

Marshall boutique putting on style show
Marshall boutique putting on style show
NSU quarterback questions cancellation of season after death of student athlete
NSU quarterback questions cancellation of season after death of student athlete
Volunteers for Youth Justice needs people to serve as court-appointed special advocates
Volunteers for Youth Justice needs people to serve as court-appointed special advocates
Harmonic Convenience to turn the clock back to the 1970s on Nov. 2 at Caddo Common Park
Harmonic Convergence to turn the clock back to the 1970s on Nov. 2 at Caddo Common Park