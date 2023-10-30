Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

A Kentucky firefighter has died after a crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter died after crashing into a ditch while on the way to an accident site on Saturday.

Officials said the crash occurred Saturday night in Leslie County after three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash involving a side-by-side.

A medical helicopter had to be called to the crash site. As the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, the fire emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, and the vehicle flipped.

Authorities said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Officials were later able to get her out, and she was taken to a hospital in Hyden, where she unfortunately died.

The vehicle’s driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s woman whose body was found under shed in west Shreveport
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana shooting; police identify a suspect
Man fighting for his life after falling from moving vehicle
Two people shot at a Shreveport Family Dollar
2 shot in Family Dollar parking lot
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana

Latest News

1 injured in early morning apartment fire
1 injured in early morning apartment fire
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
FILE - Pictured is the entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs,...
Man found dead in Colorado amusement park was heavily armed, wearing armor and had explosives, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and signs an executive order to address his concerns