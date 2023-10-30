Donnie Bickham Middle School on lockdown due to potential bomb threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Donnie Bickham Middle School is currently on lockdown due to a potential bomb threat.

Law enforcement responded to the school just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30. Over 20 units were on the scene as of 9 a.m.

Caddo Schools says lockdown procedures are in effect and students are safe.

This is a developing story.

