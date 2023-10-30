Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Coldest air so far this season has arrived!

By Matt Jones
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The powerful cold front that we’ve been talking about for over a week arrived Sunday afternoon and it has brought some dramatic changes to the ArkLaTex! Many of you are waking up to temperatures nearly 30 degrees colder compared to yesterday! In addition, widespread rain has developed and will continue throughout the rest of the morning. Heading into the afternoon, rain will gradually end but it will stay very chilly with highs struggling to climb out of the upper 40s and a gusty north breeze will make it feel even colder.

As our sky starts to clear later tonight, we could see the first widespread freeze of the season along the I-30 corridor with temperatures plunging into the upper 20s and low 30s. Farther south near the I-20 corridor, overnight lows will fall into the mid and upper 30s with low 40s expected in our southern zones.

Halloween is looking much better with abundant sunshine and slightly milder temperatures with highs near 60 by afternoon. Trick-or-treaters will be dealing with dry conditions but cool temperatures as readings fall into the low 50s by early evening. Another cold night ahead Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s regionwide.

Sunny but chilly again for Wednesday with highs only in the mid 50s and a widespread hard freeze is looking most likely Wednesday night with temperatures plunging into the mid 20s north and near 30 south.

The second half of the week is looking gorgeous with plenty of sunshine each day and a nice warming trend. Highs will be nearing 70 by Friday and back into the mid and upper 70s by this weekend!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s woman whose body was found under shed in west Shreveport
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue.
3 dead, 3 injured in Texarkana, Texas, shooting; police identify a suspect
Man fighting for his life after falling from moving vehicle
Two people shot at a Shreveport Family Dollar
2 shot in Family Dollar parking lot
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana

Latest News

Subfreezing temperatures possible tonight
Matt's morning weather update
The cold front is here!
It’s Cold Front Sunday!
The cold front is here!
CJ's Sunday evening weather update
Cold front making it way through the region!
CJ's Sunday afternoon weather update