Coldest air so far this season has arrived!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The powerful cold front that we’ve been talking about for over a week arrived Sunday afternoon and it has brought some dramatic changes to the ArkLaTex! Many of you are waking up to temperatures nearly 30 degrees colder compared to yesterday! In addition, widespread rain has developed and will continue throughout the rest of the morning. Heading into the afternoon, rain will gradually end but it will stay very chilly with highs struggling to climb out of the upper 40s and a gusty north breeze will make it feel even colder.

As our sky starts to clear later tonight, we could see the first widespread freeze of the season along the I-30 corridor with temperatures plunging into the upper 20s and low 30s. Farther south near the I-20 corridor, overnight lows will fall into the mid and upper 30s with low 40s expected in our southern zones.

Halloween is looking much better with abundant sunshine and slightly milder temperatures with highs near 60 by afternoon. Trick-or-treaters will be dealing with dry conditions but cool temperatures as readings fall into the low 50s by early evening. Another cold night ahead Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s regionwide.

Sunny but chilly again for Wednesday with highs only in the mid 50s and a widespread hard freeze is looking most likely Wednesday night with temperatures plunging into the mid 20s north and near 30 south.

The second half of the week is looking gorgeous with plenty of sunshine each day and a nice warming trend. Highs will be nearing 70 by Friday and back into the mid and upper 70s by this weekend!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

