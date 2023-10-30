Cold and rainy Monday!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Everyone welcome the coldest air we have felt since the start of this year. Temperatures this morning started off in the 30s in some locations. Today, highs are only expected to rise to the upper-40s, maybe the low-50s. Throughout the day we will continue to see showers across the ArkLaTex, it will be very cloudy otherwise. Showers are expected to move out by the nighttime hours, lows tonight will drop to the upper-30s and low-30s. The clouds will clear out.

Halloween looks much better with abundant sunshine and slightly milder temperatures with highs near 60 by afternoon. Trick-or-treaters will be dealing with dry conditions but cool temperatures as readings fall into the low-50s by early evening. Another cold night ahead Tuesday night with lows in the upper-20s and low-30s regionwide.

Sunny but chilly again for Wednesday with highs only in the mid 50s and a widespread hard freeze is looking most likely Wednesday night with temperatures plunging into the mid-20s north and near 30 south. The second half of the week is looking gorgeous with plenty of sunshine each day and a nice warming trend. Highs will be nearing 70 by Friday and back into the mid and upper 70s by this weekend!

