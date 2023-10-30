Car accident kills bicyclist in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Gonzales.

According to a spokeswoman with the Gonzales Police Department, the accident happened at around 4 p.m. on South Burnside Avenue near East Chelsea Street.

The bicyclist died from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by Gonzales Police.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.