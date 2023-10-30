Getting Answers
Car accident kills bicyclist in Gonzales, police say

By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Gonzales.

According to a spokeswoman with the Gonzales Police Department, the accident happened at around 4 p.m. on South Burnside Avenue near East Chelsea Street.

The bicyclist died from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by Gonzales Police.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

