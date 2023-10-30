Brian Kelly previews LSU game against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a news conference on Monday, October 30.

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Alabama on Saturday, November 4, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m., and the game will air on WAFB.

LSU was ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers had the week off after going up against the Army Black Knights on Saturday, October 21. LSU left the Black Knights scoreless in a 62-0 victory.

