Bossier City resident identified as man mortally injured in motorcycle crash

Collision occurred at on-ramp on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway
[KSLA News 12 file photo]
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the man who died within hours of a motorcycle accident occurred just after 5:50 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 29) on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in Shreveport.

He is 49-year-old Jeffery Rogers, of Antietam Drive in Bossier City.

Rogers was riding a motorcycle south on the parkway when he collided with a northbound vehicle that was turning left onto the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway on-ramp, the coroner’s office reports.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 7:27 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy was ordered.

