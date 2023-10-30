Bossier City resident identified as man mortally injured in motorcycle crash
Collision occurred at on-ramp on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the man who died within hours of a motorcycle accident occurred just after 5:50 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 29) on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in Shreveport.
He is 49-year-old Jeffery Rogers, of Antietam Drive in Bossier City.
Rogers was riding a motorcycle south on the parkway when he collided with a northbound vehicle that was turning left onto the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway on-ramp, the coroner’s office reports.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 7:27 p.m. Sunday.
An autopsy was ordered.
