1 injured in early morning apartment fire

(KTTC)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to an apartment fire just after 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

Upon arrival to the Cypress Landing Apartments, SFD reported smoke and flames visible from a downstairs unit. All occupants were able to escape, however, one person was taken to the hospital for potential injuries received while escaping.

One downstairs unit was heavily damaged, with two others receiving smoke and water damage. These tenants have been displaced.

SFD used five fire engines, two ladder trucks, two heavy rescue trucks, and two medic units to extinguish the flames. The incident is under investigation.

