Texarkana, Texas police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Stateline Ave.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Stateline Ave.
By Fred Gamble and Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is investigating a shooting that claimed a person’s life and injured multiple others Saturday night (Oct. 28).

The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Stateline Ave.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Stateline Ave.

According to TTPD, five people were shot inside a building in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue just after 9 p.m. One of the victims died as a result of their injuries. The other four were taken to area hospitals. Currently, their conditions are unknown.

TTPD is investigating this incident.

