Texarkana, Texas police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is investigating a shooting that claimed a person’s life and injured multiple others Saturday night (Oct. 28).
According to TTPD, five people were shot inside a building in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue just after 9 p.m. One of the victims died as a result of their injuries. The other four were taken to area hospitals. Currently, their conditions are unknown.
TTPD is investigating this incident.
