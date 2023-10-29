Texarkana, Texas police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is investigating a shooting that claimed a person’s life and injured multiple others Saturday night (Oct. 28).

The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Stateline Ave. (KSLA)

According to TTPD, five people were shot inside a building in the 700 block of North Stateline Avenue just after 9 p.m. One of the victims died as a result of their injuries. The other four were taken to area hospitals. Currently, their conditions are unknown.

TTPD is investigating this incident.

