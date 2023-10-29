Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweet Caroline’s Dueling Piano Bar to open in Bossier City early December

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new business is about to open at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Sweet Caroline’s, a dueling piano bar, is scheduled to open its doors to the public. The bar is owned by two locals, DJ Roman and Keith Haley. As part of the opening, the bar will host a hiring event on Nov. 8 and 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. The bar is looking to hire musicians, bartenders, bar backs, security staff, wait staff, and hosts.

Sweet Caroline’s is also hosting an invite-only soft opening Wednesday, Dec. 6.

“I am thrilled to bring Sweet Caroline’s to my hometown of Bossier City. This project has been a labor of love, and I can’t wait to share the incredible experience we’ve created with everyone,” said Roman.

Click here to learn more about the new bar.

