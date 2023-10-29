Southern Arkansas forces five turnovers in win over Southwest Oklahoma State
Muleriders are tied for third in Great American Conference standings
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MAGNOLIA, AR. (KSLA) - While the offense scoring over 40 points for the third time this season is exciting, Southern Arkansas’ defense put on a show.
In Magnolia, the host Muleriders defeat Southwest Oklahoma State, 41-10.
The Muleriders ended their home game versus the Bulldogs with five forced turnovers, the most since 2015. Airline High School alum, Melvin Smith intercepted a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.
Next Saturday, SAU will travel to Northwest Oklahoma State.
