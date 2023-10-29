Southern Arkansas forces five turnovers in win over Southwest Oklahoma State

MAGNOLIA, AR. (KSLA) - While the offense scoring over 40 points for the third time this season is exciting, Southern Arkansas’ defense put on a show.

In Magnolia, the host Muleriders defeat Southwest Oklahoma State, 41-10.

The Muleriders ended their home game versus the Bulldogs with five forced turnovers, the most since 2015. Airline High School alum, Melvin Smith intercepted a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.

Next Saturday, SAU will travel to Northwest Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.